Russia, Belarus to thwart any attempts of interference in their affairs - Putin

SEVASTOPOL, November 4. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will keep teaming up to foil any attempts to meddle in their sovereign affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Thursday.

"We are determined to repel side-by-side any attempts to interfere in our sovereign states’ internal affairs," the Russian president said.

"Not only does the construction of the Union State imply mutual intertwining of both economies, but also coordination in all other areas, including politics and defense," Putin said with confidence.

In his opinion, "Therefore, it is crucial to ensure closer cooperation between the Russian and Belarusian ministries and agencies."

The Russian leader added that "the role of the Standing Committee of the Union State is increasing."

"However, it brings into sharp focus the task of creating the atmosphere of stability and security along our external borders," the Russian leader stressed.