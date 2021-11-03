Russia's ideas of Normandy Quartet meeting's final document ignored — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia has not received to this day any response to its proposals for a final document a hypothetical meeting of the Normandy Quartet's foreign ministers might adopt, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Has there been any response to our ideas? The answer is 'No'. We have seen no reaction at all," she said. "We proceed from the need for making thorough preparations for such an event [ministerial level meeting of the Normandy Quartet], including the drafting of a final document. It should reflect the current condition of the negotiating process, progress achieved in implementing decisions made by the Quartet's Paris summit on December 9, 2019, and guidelines for advancing the Ukrainian settlement on the basis of the Minsk Accords."

Zakharova said that without a clear understanding of the likely results of such a meeting considering its dates would make no sense.

"They know our position well enough. We let our point of view known to the German and French partners. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed it in a conversation with France's foreign minister on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. His French counterpart was told that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's working schedule did not allow him to participate in a ministerial level meeting of the Normandy Quartet in the near future," Zakharova added.