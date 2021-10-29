Shortage of COVID vaccines in Russian regions to be resolved soon, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The uneven rates of inoculation against coronavirus may lead to the shortages of vaccines in some Russian regions but the deficit is only temporary and will be resolved as soon as possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"Certainly, one would like for the vaccination process to be even-paced. And in case of even-paced vaccination there wouldn’t be any shortages," he noted, reacting to reports that some regions were short of coronavirus vaccines.

The Kremlin official added that the spasmodic vaccination rates "lead to the emergence of short-term deficits." "At the same time, everything is set up, everything is fine-tuned. And as soon as possible this shortage will be eliminated," he pointed out.

According to the latest global statistics, about 245.6 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 8,432,546 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,302,515 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 236,220 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.