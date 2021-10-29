Russian President to discuss bilateral cooperation, global issues with Finnish counterpart

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Friday with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, who will have a working visit to Moscow, the press service of the Russian leader said earlier.

The parties will address the main areas of political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Finland, as well as the pressing global issues, the Kremlin said.

Earlier, the meeting was announced by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the Finnish presidential office.

Putin and Niinisto last met in Finland in August 2019. They held a telephone conversation on September 17, discussing bilateral cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan and some other global issues.