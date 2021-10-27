Kiev seeks to prevent weakening Zelensky’s positions by holding JCCC officer - envoy

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities seek to prevent the weakening of President Vladimir Zelensky’s rating, and therefore continue to hold Lugansk People’s Republic observer to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) Andrey Kosyak, Russian envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said Wednesday.

According to the envoy, OSCE representatives make no effort to resolve the situation.

"Especially considering that a capture of a JCCC observer by the Ukrainian military is a gross violation of guarantees, provided by Ukraine with OSCE’s mediation," Gryzlov said.

"The only possible explanation for such illogical, inconsistent actions is Ukrainian authorities’ desire to create an atmosphere of emergency conditions and thus distract the Ukrainian population’s attention from the internal social and economic problems, and prevent the weakening of positions of the Ukrainian President and his political force," the envoy said.