Putin, Finnish president to discuss bilateral cooperation, global issues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Friday, October 29, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, adding that Finland's president would be on a working visit to Russia.

"The parties will address the main areas of political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Finland, as well as pressing global issues," the statement reads.

Earlier, the meeting was announced by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the Finnish presidential office.

Putin and Niinisto last met in Finland in August 2019. They held a telephone conversation on September 17, discussing bilateral cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan and some other global issues.