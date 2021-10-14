Goals of sustainable development should serve national state’s interests — UN official

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Achieving goals of sustainable development should serve the national interests of states and do not damage the socio-economic situation, Director-General of the United Nations at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya reported on Thursday at the plenary session of the conference on Sustainable Development and ESG Transformation (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance — TASS).

"In order to achieve goals of sustainable development, all countries, all regional branches should realize that the implementation of these goals serves its national, economic and social agenda," she said.

The official called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that the country will seek after carbon neutrality by 2060 revolutionary. "This is a decision which both the UN and the entire community have looked forward to," She stressed.

Valovaya also called upon the countries to think of how to transform the economy ensuring both carbon neutrality and economic development.

Putin said on Wednesday at a plenary session of Russian Energy Week that Russia would strive to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2060. It refers to the amount of carbon dioxide emissions equaling the volumes absorbed by the oceans and forests.

The first Russian Open International Conference on Sustainable Development and ESG Transformation is being held on Thursday in Moscow’s MGIMO University as a part of the 13th Russian International Studies Association Convention (RISA) "Thirty Years of the New Russia’s Foreign Policy".