Putin anticipates broad global participation in Tiger Conservation Forum

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 12. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited representatives of other countries to take part in the International Tiger Conservation Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok in September 2022.

"I would like to spotlight the fact that in September 2022, we are planning to host the second International Tiger Conservation Forum. This meeting will take place as part of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok," the Russian head of state announced in a video address to the Conference of the Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity. "We expect that all states whose geography these rare predators’ habitat covers will participate in this event," the president noted.

Putin mentioned that Russia guaranteed the protection of rare species of fauna and flora at the state level. "And the steps being taken are yielding tangible results. Thus, the populations of the Central Asian and Far Eastern leopards, snow leopards, saiga antelopes, polar bears, bison, falcons and, of course, Siberian tigers have increased," the Russian leader said. "And we will continue taking appropriate steps, which includes coordination with our foreign partners," Putin concluded.