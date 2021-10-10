Albanian PM’s statement on unification with Kosovo unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/ Moscow views the statement made by Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama on unification of the country with Kosovo as absolutely unacceptable, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"We consider the statement of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on the unification of Albania and Kosovo as absolutely unacceptable. Promotion of ‘Greater Albania’ creation plans grossly contradicts provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and undermines stability in the region," Zakharova said.

It is particularly strange to here that violation of the document that is fundamental for Kosovo settlement "is declared as the key goal in the political career of the leader in one of countries in the Balkan Region," the spokeswoman noted. "Such detrimental cases absolutely do not fit the context of cooperative efforts of Belgrade and Tirana on creation of a common market, undertaken by them in the context of the Open Balkans regional initiative, the joint one with Skopje," she said.

"We look forward to an appropriate response of Western tutors of the Kosovo ‘nation-building’ project to this brazen provocation. We are highly surprised they miss such undermining calls, while they direct criticism against Belgrade in connection of its ‘Serbian world’ humanitarian concept, justified and consistent with the international law," Zakharova noted.