Kremlin says Putin's participation in Glasgow Climate Change Conference under discussion

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the upcoming Glasgow-hosted international climate change conference, between October 31 and November 12, is under consideration but no decision has been made yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are working on the issue. We aren't ready to provide a precise answer to the question. There is no decision yet," he said, adding that the media would be informed as soon as a decision was made.

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev said earlier that preparations for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference were "seriously" underway, with government agencies and the expert community holding monthly consultations. According to Edelgeriyev, Putin will convene a meeting on climate issues ahead of the international conference.