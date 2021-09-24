Russia interested in continuity in relations with Germany, says senator

MOSCOW, September 24./TASS/. Russia is interested in maintaining continuity in its relations with Germany after the parliamentary elections in that country, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house) Konstantin Kosachev told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"As for the outcome of these elections from the point of view of Russian-German relations and the interests of Russia, let me start with the interests. Of course, they are in seeing the continuity in our relations maintained. They are far from being satisfactory for us in all respects, this is absolutely clear, but they certainly have the edge over Russia’s relations with other members of the European Union and NATO," he said.

The senator also expressed confidence that if the politicization of trade and economic cooperation of Russia and Germany comes to an end, there are chances to bolster the business partnership. "Since the options for cooperation that Russia suggests, they are always mutually advantageous. Moreover, the effect from the implementation of respective projects, in case they are joint, will certainly increase manifold," he summed up.

Kosachev expressed hope that Germany, which has already "withstood attacks [because of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline] inside the EU and certainly from the US," could continue to offset the pressure "if the Greens enter the government."

Bundestag elections will be held in Germany on September 26, after which a new government and a new chancellor will appear in the country. The German Green Party that opposes Nord Stream 2, is likely to enter the cabinet of ministers.

Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel will not run in the September 26 federal elections, saying that she wanted to quit politics after the elections.