Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey began his participation in the UN General Assembly session with a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the protocol photoshoot, Lavrov addressed the reporters: "Don’t try your luck. Russia does not intend to join NATO."

The meeting then proceeded behind closed doors.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry website, the sides discussed the current state of Russia-NATO relations.

"The Russian side firmly drew attention to our concrete proposals on de-escalation of tensions and reduction of tensions at the contact line," the Ministry says.