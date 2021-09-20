Central Election Commission to look into online vote count delay in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia will look into reasons behind the online vote count delay in Moscow, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

She also dismissed social media rumors that the announcement of final results was delayed by 24 hours.

"I officially declare that in order to postpone the announcement of final results by one day, the Central Election Commission should convene. But there was no such decision, because there are no grounds for doing so," she told the head of Moscow’s public election monitoring center, Alexei Venediktov, via a conference call attended by journalists.

"For the time being, I don’t know what happened and why it is taking so long for Moscow to sum up those results. We are going to find out what happened, who initiated those fake reports and why," she said.