Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections equals 31.51% as of 8:00 pm, says CEC

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Overall voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections was 31.51% as of 8:00 pm Moscow time on Saturday, the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

"As of 8:00 pm on Russian territory excluding the distance electronic voting 31.51% of voters have cast their votes," the press service said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.