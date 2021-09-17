Russian, Finnish leaders confirmed interest in dialogue within Arctic Council

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in a telephone conversation have confirmed interest to develop the dialogue within Arctic Council, the Kremlin's press service reported on Friday.

"Taking into account Russia's chairmanship in the Arctic Council, the interest in developing a dialogue within the framework of this organization was confirmed," the message says.

Apart from this, the leaders discussed pressing issues of bilateral relations in detail, including the implementation of joint projects in the trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Arctic Council is a leading intergovernmental forum for promoting cooperation, coordination and interaction between the Arctic’s states, indigenous peoples and residents with the purpose of offering common solutions to "Arctic" issues, including sustainable development and environmental protection in the region. The organization’s working groups regularly produce comprehensive advanced assessment studies on environmental and social problems. Russia’s two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council runs from 2021 to 2023.