Russia ready to facilitate dialogue between Israel, Palestine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to help establish direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Israeli top diplomat Yair Lapid on Thursday.

"We welcome the normalization of ties between Israel and a number of Arab countries and support the continuation of this process. We believe that it should help promote efforts to achieve a comprehensive Middle East settlement. We have reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to facilitating activities aimed at establishing direct dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians both through bilateral channels and the Quartet of international mediators," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian foreign minister added that his Israeli counterpart and he had emphasized the need to fully implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, which reiterated support for Syria’ sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the legitimate right of the Syrian people to determine their own destiny.

"We highlighted the importance of providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people and help them in their efforts to rebuild war-torn infrastructure, which are hampered by unilateral sanctions imposed by our Western colleagues that run counter to the resolution that the UN Security Council adopted in late July," the Russian top diplomat stressed.