Russian security chief to discuss Afghanistan with Indian leadership — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan with the Indian leadership in New Delhi on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma told TASS on Tuesday.

The envoy noted that Patrushev would have meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He also added that the officials would focus on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. Taliban leaders announced that they had achieved a complete victory.