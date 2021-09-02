DPR head slams Zelensky's meeting with Biden, says it won’t contribute to peace in Donbass

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the outcome of the talks between Presidents Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and Joe Biden of the United States in Washington will not contribute to the establishment of peace in Donbass, Pushilin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

''This meeting (between Zelensky and Biden — TASS) is not about the peace. It is about Ukraine under the external control of the United States including the judicial system. All this is allegedly under the auspices of reforms and at relatively low cost'', Pushilin said, attaching a photo of Zelensky and Biden in the White House.

The DPR leader recalled that during Zelensky's visit a military agreement was signed between Kiev and Washington providing for the transfer of new batches of American weapons to Kiev, including the Javelin anti-armor systems. Zelensky's US tour did not bring Ukraine's accession to NATO any closer, Pushilin pointed out.

''It (the meeting of Zelensky and Biden — TASS) was about the ‘partnership’ and unlimited prospects for Ukraine's movement towards NATO. [It was] about a new supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine, and about the Javelins again,'' Pushilin wrote. ''There is not a single word that Zelensky seeks peace as a priority'', the head of the DPR stressed.

Biden and Zelensky held talks at the White House on Wednesday. The sides issued a joint statement on the strategic partnership between Washington and Kiev. Their declaration focuses on support for various spheres in Ukraine including financial aid from the US.