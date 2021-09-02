‘Barking at Russia:’ Lavrov slams West for its intent to exploit Ukraine for its own goals

YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. The West turning a blind eye to Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi sentiments demonstrates its intent to keep the Kiev regime under its thumb, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Now President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky has stated that if you believe that you are Russians in Ukraine, you need to get out of there and go to Russia. He officially stated this in an interview. The West’s reticence clearly exposes its true intent. This shows that it is important for it to keep this type of Ukraine under control so that it will be constantly barking at the Russian Federation," Russia’s top diplomat said.

In an interview with the Dom TV Channel, Zelensky earlier said it was a big mistake for citizens who considered themselves to be Russians to stay in Donbass and advised them to leave for Russia. He claimed that Donbass "will never be Russian territory" and that "there will be no civilization without Ukraine."