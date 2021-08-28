West did not discuss recognition of Taliban as Afghanistan authority with Russia - envoy

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Western countries did not propose Russia to discuss the recognition of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) as the official authority in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to the republic Dmitry Zhirnov said in an interview Saturday.

"No they did not reach out to us," he said, answering a question. "I think that if they do have such brain processes going on, this apparently means that the West has realized that there is no alternative to the current de facto power in Afghanistan."

He underscored that the West may comprehend that their bid on the resigned and fled President Ashraf Ghani, whom they considered "a democrat, a defender of human and women’s rights" has failed.

"Up to the very last day, many Western ambassadors were telling me that their position is that Ghani is the legitimate president for a five-year term," Zhirnov added.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the capital within hours. Ghani announced his resignation "in order to prevent bloodshed," and left the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy employees from the republic.