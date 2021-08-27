Russia was ready to support US-Taliban agreements — Lavrov

ROME, August 27. /TASS/. Moscow was ready to support the agreements between Washington and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and it regrets that they were not implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference Friday.

"We were ready to support the agreements that the Americans signed with the Taliban and that were not implemented, regrettably — maybe not only due to the Taliban’s position," he said.

"The trend to delay the agreement [during talks in Doha] was apparent. As usual, when nothing gets achieved at the negotiation table, there is a major risk of hostilities resuming, which happened eventually," the Minister noted.

On February 29, 2020, the US Administration led by President Donald Trump and the Taliban movement signed a peace agreement. Under this agreement, the US vowed to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan within 14 months. In return, the Taliban guaranteed they would not allow the Afghan territory to be used for actions that pose threats to the US or its allies.