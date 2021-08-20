US lacks will to implement agreements reached in Geneva - Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. The anti-Russian sanctions that the US introduced on Friday make it clear that the Washington administration lacks will to implement the understanding that was reached at the Russia-US summit in Geneva, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in response to a media question.

"In general, today's anti-Russian attacks demonstrate Washington's lack of will to implement the important understanding that was reached between the presidents of the two countries at the June summit in Geneva," he noted.

On Friday, the US imposed restrictions against Russian individuals and entities who, according to Washington, were involved in an incident around blogger Alexey Navalny and take part in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States held talks in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state and the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The two leaders said in a joint statement that the parties planned to launch comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability. In addition, Russia and the US also intend to start consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps and arms control.