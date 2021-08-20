Putin to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II on August 23

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who is expected to visit Russia on August 23, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president’s aide, told reporters on Friday.

"Yes, there will be a working meeting on Monday," Ushakov said, when asked if the Jordanian king was planning to visit Russia next week and to hold talks with the Russian president.

On August 11, in a phone call with the Jordanian monarch, Putin touched upon the consolidation of efforts against coronavirus along with pressing regional issues, which included the Syrian and Libyan crises, the Kremlin reported.