Putin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the session, the participants discussed the current issues of Russia’s social-economic development. Besides, they touched upon the current issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, and on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," Peskov said.

According to him, the meeting was attended by Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Russian State Duma (lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative Sergei Ivanov.