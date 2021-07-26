Transitional period needed for progress in Syrian settlement, politician says

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The work of Syria’s Constitutional Committee will yield results only after the return to the implementation of the provisions of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, a representative of the leadership of the Syrian opposition’s "Moscow group" Qadri Jamil said at a press conference on settling Syria’s crisis.

"In order for the Constitutional Committee to actually achieve something, it is necessary to return again to the very beginning, namely, to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. A transitional period is necessary. And Mr. [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov talked about this in his conversation with [UN Special Envoy for Syria] Geir Pedersen. He said that it was necessary to fulfill the requirements of Resolution 2254. This is precisely how I read the results of that meeting," he said.

According to the Syrian politician, the transitional period is necessary in order to "coordinate the parties’ positions." "We have to prepare this transitional period. And if it happens, then the necessary atmosphere and the environment will be created in order to achieve something in Syria. Nothing will happen without this. The way the recent events have been unfolding demonstrates that my approach is the correct one," he emphasized.

Earlier in July, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev in a conversation with TASS noted that the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee may take place in summer. Lavrov and Pedersen at the July 22 meeting in Moscow stressed the necessity to continue the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee without preconditions and external interference.