Russia maintains regular contacts with all parties to the conflict in Libya — source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow maintains active face-to-face and telephone contacts with all parties to the conflict in Libya, a Russian diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.

Commenting on a report by Director of the Moral Guidance Department of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalid al-Mahjoub about the visit by LNA Commander Khalifa Haftar’s military delegation to Russia, he noted, "We maintain active contacts, face-to-face and by phone, with all parties. We carry on both diplomatic and military dialogue."

The source also stressed that such contacts were particularly important today, since "the situation in Libya remains complex".

Until recently, Libya had two parallel bodies of executive power, namely, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government in the east of the country, which was supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

On October 23, 2020, members of the "5+5 committee", which included representatives of Libya’s warring factions, signed an agreement on a permanent ceasefire following talks in Geneva. As a result, in early February, Prime Minister of the unified government Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and three members of the Presidential Council were elected. They were sworn in on March 15. Their major task will be the unification of government bodies across the country and preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya scheduled to be held on December 24, 2021.