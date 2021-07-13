Updated Russian foreign policy concept to be presented in foreseeable future — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The updates to the foreign policy strategy of Russia will be presented shortly, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Oleg Gavrilov told senators Tuesday.

"The work on updating the concept is already underway. I cannot provide a precise timeframe, but we are talking about the nearest future," he said.

He noted that the strategy is currently being widely discussed by the public from the standpoint of new elements that should be added, compared to the 2015 edition, and whether these elements are revolutionary in nature.

"We consider it necessary to note that everything regarding Russia’s international activities retains consistency in defining the main principles of our external policy: independence, pragmatism and a multi-vectored approach. It is important that Russia remains open for cooperation with all countries and associations," Gavrilov added.