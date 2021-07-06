Russia, Indonesia agree to boost educational cooperation — Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Jakarta intend to boost cooperation in the field of education, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Tuesday.

"We have agreed to expand ties in the field of education, and I can assure you that all the issues that students - not only from Indonesia but also from any other country - face during their studies in Russia will be resolved as we move towards improving the coronavirus situation both in Russia and their countries," Lavrov pointed out.

He also noted that Moscow would welcome efforts to resume the practice of holding the Days of Indonesian Culture in Russia as soon as the epidemiological situation permits. "We will assist the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow in every possible way," the Russian top diplomat promised.