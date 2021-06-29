Russia, ASEAN might create "environment of trust" in cyberspace — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The struggle against cybercrime requires joint efforts by countries. For this reason, Russia and the ASEAN member-states should form an environment of trust in cyberspace, the leader of the United Russia party, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in a round-table discussion with delegates from the ASEAN countries' political parties.

"Joint efforts are required in the field of information technologies. The pandemic has given a powerful boost to artificial intelligence and its presence in our life and to all cyber technologies in general. Digitization now plays a key role in many fields," Medvedev said. He stressed that without cyber services, "it is very hard to maintain normal life during the pandemic."

At the same time, Medvedev stressed that amid the IT boom, the world was getting ever more vulnerable to all sorts of cybercrimes.

"It will be possible to resist this threat effectively enough only by presenting a common front. All countries concerned and interstate and inter-party associations can make their contribution to this," he said.

"We see the ASEAN ten as an important platform for maintaining information security. We should form a climate of trust, and this can be achieved only on the condition of common trust, including that in the cyberspace, where personal information about the individual will be properly protected," Medvedev said, adding that full security was hard to guarantee, but measures to this end should be taken by all means.

Medvedev called for jointly developing an international legal framework in this field.