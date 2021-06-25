Russia, US analyze first steps for implementation of Geneva agreements — envoy

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington analyze the first steps on implementation of the agreements, achieved during the Russia-US summit in Geneva, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview for Russian media Friday.

"The five day of work allowed me to meet with some representative of the [US] Department of State; we have already held some meetings. We analyze our first steps that have to be made in order to implement the agreements, understandings, achieved during the Russian-American summit," he said.

Antonov added that the restoration of contacts between the two parliaments is one of the problems between the two countries.

During one meeting, American colleagues assured the Russian envoy that "commands were made that the Russian-American contacts must be intensified".

"It would be nice to see all this in action," Antonov said.

During the June 16 summit, the sides agreed to restore talks on strategic stability shortly. However, no specific dates have been set. On Monday, the White House spokeswoman said that the US expects to begin the dialogue with Russia in the upcoming weeks.