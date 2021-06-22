Meeting with Syria’s Assad was ‘very constructive’ — Russian Deputy PM Borisov

DAMASCUS, June 22. /TASS/. The meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus was very constructive, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told journalists Tuesday, adding that the sides outlined ways for further cooperation.

"The meeting was very constructive. During the meeting, we have outlined ways for our further cooperation," he said.

According to Borisov, Russia confirmed its consistent course on supporting all Syrian initiatives.

"We have full understanding on the matters of politics, economy, and the future of Syria. We will do everything we can in order to convert our joint military successes into a stable economic situation for the betterment of the entire Syrian people as fast as we can," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.