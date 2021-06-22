Tartus port upgrade to enable export development for Syria — Russian government official

DAMASCUS, June 22. /TASS/. The upgrade of the port of Tartus will make possible for Syria to increase the trade turnover, primarily export to other countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday.

"A major upgrade of this facility is planned, construction of required installations, including for storage of perishable goods. I believe gradual development of this port will facilitate an increase in trade turnover, in the first instance, export from Syria to Russia and other countries," the official said.

The agreement signed on Tartus port lease is highly important from the standpoint of organizing logistics, transportation and export of goods from Syria and to Syria, Borisov added.