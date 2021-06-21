US actions within OPCW ‘completely lawless,’ says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned Washington’s actions within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as "completely lawless" in response to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s statements on new anti-Russian sanctions.

According to The New York Times, after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s statement on new anti-Russian sanctions being planned, Psaki said that Washington is still considering sanctions related to the use of chemical weapons, adding that the Russian-US summit did not change anything about this issue.

"Since when does the US follow the law? The way they act within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons does not fall under any law, it is completely lawless. They should punish themselves with sanctions for Yugoslavia and Iraq, for millions of people killed or crippled across the world. And only then can they say the word ‘law’," the Russian diplomat wrote on Monday on her Telegram channel.

On Sunday, Sullivan told CNN that Washington was preparing new sanctions against Russia over the situation with Alexey Navalny. He also said that Washington would continue to introduce sanctions against Russian companies taking part in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The Russia-US summit was held in Geneva on June 16 on the initiative of Washington.