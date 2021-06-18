Russian Electoral Commission launches symbolic countdown to Duma elections in September

Following the Central Electoral Commission meeting Friday, the Commission launched a symbolic clock counting down to September 19, 2021. The meeting, which has become the first since the official beginning of the electoral campaign, ended with the Russian anthem.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order scheduling Duma elections for September 19. Due to the epidemiological situation, the Central Electoral Commission proposed to spread the vote across three days — between September 17 and 19 — as provided by the Russian law.