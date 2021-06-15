Russia-US summit won’t bring reset about, dialogue will be success — expert

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Establishing a permanent political dialogue between Russia and the US, particularly on the highest level, will be a successful result of the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, while there is no evidence suggesting that there could be a reset in the relations after the summit, said Valery Garbuzov, Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of US and Canadian Studies.

"No, a reset should not be expected. There is yet to be any evidence to support that there will be a reset or a policy change," he told TASS on Tuesday. "It will be successful if dialogue can be established, permanent dialogue between the highest-ranking officials and relevant bureaucratic agencies, foreign, defense and so on. This would be a [successful] result."

Garbuzov also underlined that no written agreements are expected following the talks between Putin and Biden in Geneva, "and even declarations are likely to be oral". "If this meeting is followed by other meetings, talks and consultations, it means that this meeting has reached its goals. Its main mission is to launch dialogue. It is the biggest and best thing that can be expected to come of it," the expert added. According to him, there should primarily be an agreement about launching consultations on arms control.

Putin and Biden will hold a meeting in Geneva on June 16. The meeting was initiated by Washington. It will be the first Russia-US summit since Putin held a meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.