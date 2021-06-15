Biden arrives in Geneva, the site of his meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin which will be held on June 16, the White House press pool said.

According to these reports, the US leader’s plane landed in Geneva at 4:16 p.m. local time.

The meeting in Geneva was initiated by Washington. It will be the first Russia-US summit since Putin held a meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents will discuss the current state of Russian-US relations and their prospects for development, strategic stability, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the first personal meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office.