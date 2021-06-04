Putin, Biden may hash over Ukraine at their summit in Geneva

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States may touch upon the topic of Ukraine at their upcoming summit in Geneva, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We do not rule out that the issue of Ukraine may be discussed," the Russian presidential spokesman stated.

Kiev’s attempts to hold contacts between the US leader and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky prior to the Biden-Putin event "are an issue for bilateral American-Ukrainian relations," Peskov clarified.

"We do not have it in mind here, and we cannot and do not intend to interfere," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Considering the probability that the issue of Ukraine might arise during the Russia-US negotiations, it is quite fair that Biden may want to get information from his Ukrainian counterpart, Peskov noted.

"You know that President Putin is well versed on this issue and if needed, he will be ready to provide all clarifications on Russia’s position," the Kremlin press secretary assured.