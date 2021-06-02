Kremlin says still undecided if Putin, Biden will hold press conference following summit

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The decision whether Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will hold a press conference following their meeting in Geneva is still yet to be made, the format of media work at the summit also needs to be determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"As for the modalities of the press work at the event itself, the summit, they are yet to be determined, the issue of a press conference also has not been agreed yet," the spokesman said. He noted, "it is still to be worked out."

Speaking about the announcement that Switzerland opened the accreditation procedure for reporters to the meeting between Putin and Biden, Peskov explained, "this is accreditation by Switzerland as the receiving side." "They are creating a big press center for all international media, those who wish to do so can apply to get this accreditation," he added.

Switzerland launched the accreditation process for journalists to cover the meeting between Putin and Biden which will be held on June 16 in Geneva on Wednesday. This will be the first Russian-American summit since July 2018 when Putin met with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.