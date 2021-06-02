Moscow has no intention of modifying unfriendly states’ list for now, senior diplomat says

"We do not consider the list approved by a corresponding government act as a conjunctural thing or a means of aggravating tensions. This is a legal act. This is a platform for implementing certain decisions that we took earlier, which wasn’t here before. So it is not worth discussing whether we need to add or exclude someone from this list only due to political signals that we hear - these signals are changing, they are coming in," he said.

"There is no reason to think that there are some additional decisions in the works regarding this list. This issue is too serious. And the situation in our relations with the US and the Czech Republic is very difficult, which is what triggered the creation of this instrument. But we are not ready to deliberate over when any changes are possible, and whether they are possible at all, not even very tentatively," Ryabkov added.

The senior diplomat pointed out that the Russian Foreign Ministry is following the discussion of this matter both at home and abroad. "We see the comments on this issue, and we are taking them into consideration. We hear signals from abroad regarding this subject. But all this does not play a decisive role in determining our policy or setting the course that we will take, namely regarding the states that made it to this list", Ryabkov explained.