Kremlin doubts Ryanair plane incident requires multiple investigations

"I cannot say definitely," Peskov stated, answering a question as to whether Russia will carry out its own investigation. "All these investigations… Well, just imagine a dozen investigations! What conclusion they will come to? Especially, given that such conclusions, based on recent trends, are voiced without any proceedings," he noted.

The spokesman pointed out that in this case, Moscow is "the most logical situation, because we do not halt dialogue with anyone, nor do we stop talking to anyone. What’s more, we deepen our dialogue, and, within this in-depth dialogue, President Putin will have the opportunity today to obtain the information about the incident [during the talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi] straight from the horse’s mouth, as the saying goes," Peskov told journalists.

The press secretary pointed out that Moscow "has called for a very careful and balanced approach to the situation, in order to determine the real cause and the true chronology of the events".

He refrained from commenting on media reports alleging that Russia has no intention to participate in the ICAO investigation.

"I cannot say right now, you should contact the aviation authorities [about that] after all," the spokesman said.