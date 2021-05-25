Kremlin to make statement on possible Putin-Biden summit soon

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin will soon make a statement on a possible meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Now, I’d refrain from any comments on that matter. We will make a corresponding statement in the near future," he told journalists when asked to comment on the Russian Security Council’s reports that Monday’s talks between the Council’s secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan were a major step in the preparations for a possible summit of the two nations’ leaders.

The Kremlin spokesman did not mention when such a statement would be made. "You will see it on the Kremlin website," he added.

Peskov also noted, replying to a question about the list of themes that Putin and Biden could discuss that "strategic stability and arms control will be on the agenda if Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden hold their summit. Strategic stability and arms control are the issues that concern all the countries of the world. Beyond a doubt, strategic stability and arms control will surely be on the agenda."

Peskov called for waiting for "a statement on this score soon." "After that, we will discuss a possible agenda," the Kremlin spokesman said.