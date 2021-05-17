Russia finds worrisome politicization of ECHR activities

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia finds worrisome the politicization of the European Court of Human Rights' activities, which endangers the whole human rights system of the Council of Europe, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the opening of courses at the European Studies Institute of MGIMO University and the Council of Europe.

"We find worrisome the politicization of ECHR activities. This organization's impartiality is called to remain not only the basic condition of the existence of the court as such, but of the whole human rights system of the Council of Europe," he said.