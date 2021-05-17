Russia implements 98% of ECHR resolutions

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia acts to the full extent on about 98% of resolutions, made by the European Court of Human Rights, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the opening of courses at the European Studies Institute of MGIMO University and the Council of Europe.

"It will be appropriate to stress that in terms of the number of lawsuits the court has accepted for consideration proportionately to the population only this method gives an accurate picture. At the moment, we are in 30th place or so of the 47% CE member-states and comply with about 98% of ECHR resolutions to the full extent, he said.

Grushko said that such practices were not only helpful to Russian citizens, but also caused considerable influence on legislative activities in Russia.

"I would like to recall that Russia over years became a signatory to 68 CE legal acts and treaties, and 36 conventions and 32 protocols are used in the interests of our citizens. In combination with the European Convention on Human Rights and ECHR practices these documents have caused considerable influence on Russian legislation and law enforcement practices," Grushko said.