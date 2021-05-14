VTimes online news outlet put on list of foreign agent mass media-Russian justice ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. VTimes, an online media outlet, has been put on the list of foreign mass media deemed foreign agents in Russia, the Russian ministry of justice said on Friday.

"In conformity with the current Russian laws, on May 14, 2021, the register of foreign mass media performing the function of a foreign agent was supplemented with a legal entity <…> which is the administrator of the domain mane of the VTimes.io internet resource," it said.

VTimes was launched in 2020 by former employees of the Vedomosti daily who left the newspaper after the change of its management.