Too early to discuss downsides of branding individuals as foreign agents, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. It is too early to discuss whether the inclusion of individuals on the register of foreign agents in the media sphere would have any downsides, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Justice included five individuals on the list of media outlets acting as foreign agents, including human rights activist Lev Ponomarev.

When asked whether this could create risks for many citizens that might be included on the list, Peskov said: "The Ministry of Justice did act in accordance with the amended law." "Right now, it is too early to make conclusions about any risks while the law enforcement practice is being accumulated," he noted.

According to the Kremlin official, it is too early to discuss any "negative manifestations." "Naturally, the law enforcement practice will be analyzed," he stressed.

Peskov added that while the media and public figures often express concern in relation to certain laws, their fears end up unfounded. "So let’s wait, accumulate experience, and then we will try and analyze it somehow," he said.

Law on foreign agents

The law on media outlets acting as foreign agents was approved in 2017, and in late 2019, the legislation became applicable to individuals. So far, there are 17 media outlets on the register of foreign agents.

Media outlets branded as foreign agents must adhere to the same obligations as non-commercial organizations registered as foreign agents.

Individuals can be considered foreign media agents if they spread information or materials (namely online) for wide public use and receive funding from abroad.