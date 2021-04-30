Russia hopes Kyrgyz-Tajik truce deal will bring lasting peace, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes the ceasefire deal reached by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will help prevent any recurrent incidents of this kind, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"Both sides have established contact between their foreign ministers. We are definetely concerned about this news [on the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border] and we are keeping a close eye on [the situation]. Furthermore, [we] welcome the decision made on the ceasefire. We hope that this will be a stable truce, which will make it possible to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," Peskov said.