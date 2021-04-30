Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to pull out troops from border area

"Tashiyev specified that today they have decided to pull out all the troops from the state borderline," the statement says.

BISHKEK, April 30. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to pull out their troops from the border area during the day, Head of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee Kamchibek Tashiyev announced after talks with the Tajik side, the news agency 24.kg reported on Friday.

The head of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee also noted that the situation at the border of the two countries would be fully settled by the evening of April 30. Tashiyev also said he hoped that both states would complete the Kyrgyz-Tajik border’s demarcation and delimitation as soon as possible.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after a conflict sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, armed clashes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed on a ceasefire and the pullout of troops. Bishkek and Dushanbe reported a large number of casualties.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border is about 980 km long. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The latest meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. At some sections, disputes and conflicts arise from time to time between residents of the border areas.