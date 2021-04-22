Kremlin says discussion of global stability at UN ‘Nuclear Five’ summit remains on table

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Moscow’s initiative to convene a UN Security Council Five summit remains on the table, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

The press secretary highlighted President Putin’s statements made during yesterday’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly regarding the "security equation" and the environment of a conflict-free coexistence.

"The President once again underscored the importance of the initiative [regarding the "Nuclear Five" summit], and the special responsibility that the nuclear powers have," Peskov noted.

He specified that Putin had previously outlined the main goals of the potential summit in an attempt to "spell out the current threats and the main approaches that would serve to guide the search for solutions and responses to the existing challenges."

"This is the formula," the spokesman said.