Presidential aide clarifies sanctions response by Moscow to US ambassador, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov has clarified the measures that Moscow will take in response to Washington’s new sanctions to US Ambassador John Sullivan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov invited US Ambassador John Sullivan for a meeting on Friday and clarified the measures that Russia will take in response to the sanctions that the United States had announced yesterday," Peskov noted.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order imposing sanctions against Russia on Thursday. In particular, the document "prohibits US financial institutions from participation in the primary market for ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds" issued by Russia’s Central Bank, Finance Ministry and National Wealth Fund after June 14. In addition, the US Treasury Department sanctioned 16 entities and 16 individuals "who attempted to influence the 2020 US presidential election at the direction of the leadership of the Russian Government." Sanctions have also been imposed on five individuals and three entities related to Crimea, including members of the regional government. Besides, the US is expelling ten personnel from the Russian Embassy in Washington DC.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that in terms of relations with Washington, Moscow would be guided by the principle of reciprocity. According to the press secretary, the new US restrictions won’t facilitate efforts to arrange a meeting between Putin and Biden recently proposed by the White House.