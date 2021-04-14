Navalny case not raised during Putin-Biden phone conversation, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden did not discuss the case of blogger Alexey Navalny during their telephone conversation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No, the Navalny issue was not raised," he said.

On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with real jail time due to multiple probation violations. According to the defense attorney, the blogger will spend a little over two and a half years in a penal colony.